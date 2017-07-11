Evonik Combines Businesses into New Crosslinkers Business Line

Evonik Industries AG recently combined its isophorone chemistry and epoxy curing agents business into its new crosslinkers business line. The newly formed business line will be part of the Resource Efficiency segment.

“Combining both businesses into one new unit gives Evonik the chance to offer a variety of products for epoxy and polyurethane applications under one roof now, be it basic amines, isocyanate monomers, polyisocyanates or formulated epoxy hardeners,” said Claus Rettig, Ph.D., chairman of the board of management, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH.

“Apart from the organizational change, safety and meeting the needs of our customers continues to remain our first priority,” Min Chong, head of the new business line. “We see ourselves as a partner; interested in developing next-generation product solutions together with our customers. A broad technology platform serves as the basis for further growth and successful collaboration.”

