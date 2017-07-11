AkzoNobel Completes Research Facility Expansion

AkzoNobel rececntly announced it has completed the $3.5 million expansion of its U.S. research and development facilities in Houston, Texas. Implemented in phases over a three-year period, the investment in the site, which employs around 40 scientists, will reportedly support the company’s protective coatings, marine coatings and specialty coatings businesses.

“Our new state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Houston enhance our unique capability of developing and delivering product innovations that meet the specific performance requirements of our North American customers, while providing a more rewarding work environment for our employees,” said Steve Feldman, CP for protective coatings North America.

“I am delighted that the investment and upgrade at our Houston site is now complete,” said Chuck Hampton, business director of AkzoNobel’s North America marine coatings business. “The new facility provides testing and application capabilities second to none, and underscores our commitment to advanced technology innovations and superior technical support.”

