BEC MATERIALS: Styrenic Block Copolymer Material

Manufactured by Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. SAM is reportedly a new product type of styrenic block copolymer (SBC) family. It has the combined properties of SBS and styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS). With special polymer structure, SAM is reportedly able to reduce fish eye and other defects of modified asphalt, and improve the flexibility of modified asphalt at low-temperature and has the ability of being stored at a high-temperature for a long period of time.



SAM’s special structure can make it superior to SBS and SIS in certain applications. As a new type of thermoplastic elastomer, SAM is expected to lead the asphalt modification sector.

