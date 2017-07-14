Techsil Announces Distributor Agreement with Henkel

Techsil Ltd. recently announced its distribution agreement with Henkel.

“Incorporating Henkel’s well-known structural adhesive range has further strengthened our portfolio of high performance industrial bonding products,” said Paul Hughes, managing director at Techsil, “We look forward to building on this partnership with Henkel Loctite and offering our customers a wider range of structural adhesive products.”

