Carter Named Dow Chief Inclusion Officer

The Dow Chemical Co. recently announced that Karen S. Carter has been named chief inclusion officer, a new role at the company reportedly created to strengthen the integration of diversity and inclusion with business strategy and results. Carter will have global responsibility for enhancing the integration of diversity and inclusion across the company as a key driver and enabler of its long-term growth strategy.

During her 20-year career with the company, Carter has served in several strategic business leadership roles across Dow’s packaging and specialty plastics, building and construction, and polypropylene licensing and catalyst businesses. Subsequent to prior positions, her most recent included leading the North America packaging and specialty plastics business where she was responsible for developing and driving the business strategy as well as delivering the regional profit and loss results.

“We are proud to have someone with Karen’s strong international business background and diverse perspective in this key leadership role,” said Jim Fitterling, president and chief operating officer. “I am confident in Karen’s ability to lead and guide our efforts to move Dow significantly forward in creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce for the future. Karen has the full support of the executive leadership team.”

