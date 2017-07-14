SCIGRIP: Dispensing System

This company is re-launching its patented POWERCAN® dispensing system in compliance with the fluorinated greenhouse gasses regulation 517/2014. Available in 100 or 200 mL sizes, the dispensing system reportedly delivers exact and controlled dosing for high-viscosity and difficult-to-handle materials such as sealants, adhesives, fillers, lubricants, and pastes.

Reportedly no additional equipment is required, as the POWERCAN works through a self-dispensing application method. The product features a twist and lock system, along with an over cap that inhibits the curing process and prevents nozzles from drying out. A sealed design reportedly ensures no contamination, no wastage and can be dispensed in vertical, horizontal, and upturned positions.

For more information, visit http://scigrip.com.