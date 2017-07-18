ROSS: Multi-Shaft Mixers

VersaMix multi-shaft mixers from Ross are reportedly designed for robust large-scale production and enable reliable and repeatable batch processing of high-volume viscous applications such as solid-liquid dispersions, thickened emulsions, suspensions, pastes and gels. As a multi-agitator system, the mixers can be adaptable for mixing at low-, intermediate- and high-shear levels, or other combinations necessary for powder wet-out, deagglomeration, emulsification, homogenization, heating/cooling and deaeration.

Agitator combinations, horsepower selections, recipe controls and other features of the VersaMix are reportedly tailored to address the specific process demands of any mixing application. The pictured model VMC-750 is equipped with a dual-post lift, interchangeable 750-gal mix vessels, and a triple-agitator system consisting of a low-speed anchor, high-speed disperser and high-shear rotor/stator assembly. Each agitator is independently driven and controlled from an HMI panel.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.