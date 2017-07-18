Knubley Joins CNX Distribution as Account Manager

CNX Distribution recently announced the addition of Rick Knubley as its newest account manager covering the greater Gulf Coast area. This includes Houston, Beaumont, and Port Arthur, Texas, as well as Lake Charles, Lafayette, and the Geismar, La. areas.

Knubley hasmore than 27 years of distribution sales in the chemical business, including Univar and Brenntag.

"I am extremely excited to leverage the talents of Rick Knubley within our organization," said Bill Ward, vice president. "His industrial knowledge and deep understanding of the distribution business will significantly impact our platforms for new business across all markets we now serve."

