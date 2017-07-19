Varela de la Rosa Appointed STI Polymer Technical Director

STI Polymer recently announced that Luis Varela de la Rosa, Ph.D., has been appointed as technical director. As the new technical director, Varela will lead STI’s research and development team in creating new products and advanced formulations.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Varela join our team. We believe he can help us build polymers that really cater to the needs of our clients,” said Jeff Lamb, president. “He is well-known in the industry for his innovative and thorough approach, and his experience will prove invaluable as STI Polymer moves forward to design and deliver the highest-quality polymers in the market.”

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join the team at STI in their mission to provide the highest quality polymers to their customers,” said Varela. “I look forward to enhancing the product line at STI, starting with building a new development lab to drive innovation in the markets we serve, particularly adhesives and white roof elastomeric coatings.”

