NORDSON DIMA: New Website

Nordson DIMA recently announced that it has launched a new website. The newly designed site was developed with the goal of making it easier for visitors to learn about the company’s hot bar reflow soldering, heat seal bonding, ACF laminating, and heat staking solutions. A second website, www.dimadispensing.eu, was reportedly updated to cover the dispensing product lines that are exclusively available for the European region.



The new hot bar website intends to reflects Nordson DIMA's growing presence in the global market for hot bar soldering and bonding systems. Enhancements to the new website reportedly include:

A reconfigured structure to make it easier to navigate.

The addition of new products, like the C-Tack ACF laminating desktop machine.

New content like videos and more detailed product overviews, as well as downloadable product information.

A fully redesigned interface to reflect the company's new branding.

"We are very excited to launch this new website," said Fried Cuijten, general manager. "It reflects our full scope of hot bar capabilities in an easy to navigate format. It offers our customers a clear insight into Nordson DIMA's market capabilities and still-growing product lines. Being part of the Nordson family, it also serves as a portal to the diverse technologies available to our customers from other Nordson companies."

For more information, visit www.nordsondima.com.