BASF Begins Plasticizer Production in Texas

BASF recently started the production of Palatinol® DOTP (dioctyl terephthalate), a general purpose plasticizer, at its Pasadena, Texas, facility, with a nameplate capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year.

In addition, operations started at an oxo alcohol unit for 2-EH (2-ethylhexanol) at the site, with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 m t per year. This intends to provide consistent raw material integration for Palatinol DOTP, while also strengthening the reliability of BASF’s 2-EHA (2-ethylhexyl acrylate) production at the company’s site in Freeport, Texas.

“The new capacities provide increased potential for BASF in the non-ortho-phthalate plasticizers market,” said Heather Remley, senior vice president, Petrochemicals North America. “Production at our Pasadena facility reinforces BASF as a valued supplier and reliable partner for plasticizers in North America.”

