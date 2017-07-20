H.B. Fuller Acquires Brazilian Adhesives Manufacturer

H.B. Fuller Co. recently signed an agreement to purchase Adecol Ind. Química, Limitada, a manufacturer of adhesive technologies in Brazil. Adecol reportedly develops hot melt, reactive and polymer-based adhesives for customers in the packaging, converting, and assembly markets. Based in Guarulhos, Brazil, the company reportedly generated nearly $40 million in revenue for the 2016 fiscal year.

“With this acquisition, we will further enhance our business in Brazil by partnering with customers to produce new and better consumer and durable goods products in this dynamic region,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO. “H.B. Fuller has a strategic focus on growing our presence in emerging markets, and the Adecol team has deep market knowledge and local manufacturing capabilities that will enable us to partner more closely with customers and to grow in Brazil and across Latin America. We look forward to welcoming the employees of Adecol to the H.B. Fuller team.”

The company expects to finalize the transaction in the next 30-60 days.

For more information, visit www.hbfuller.com or http://adecol.com.br.