SARTOMER EUROPE: Polyester Acrylate

PRO22019 is a new polyester acrylate developed to provide enhanced adhesion to a variety of plastic substrates. The acrylate can reportedly allow customers to formulate UV-curable inks and coatings that meet current regulatory standards for the food packaging sector.

The new material reportedly offers:

Excellent adhesion to a range of plastic substrates;

Superior cure response with both UV and LED systems;

Hard cured films demonstrating improved scratch resistance;

Low yellowing; and

Full compliance with existing food packaging regulations for the formulation of high-performance UV-curable inks and coatings.

For more information, visit http://emea.sartomer.com/en.