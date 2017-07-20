SARTOMER EUROPE: Polyester Acrylate
July 20, 2017
PRO22019 is a new polyester acrylate developed to provide enhanced adhesion to a variety of plastic substrates. The acrylate can reportedly allow customers to formulate UV-curable inks and coatings that meet current regulatory standards for the food packaging sector.
The new material reportedly offers:
- Excellent adhesion to a range of plastic substrates;
- Superior cure response with both UV and LED systems;
- Hard cured films demonstrating improved scratch resistance;
- Low yellowing; and
- Full compliance with existing food packaging regulations for the formulation of high-performance UV-curable inks and coatings.
For more information, visit http://emea.sartomer.com/en.
