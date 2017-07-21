PPG AEROSPACE: Fuel Vapor Barrier

A new sprayable secondary fuel vapor barrier is in development by PPG that reportedly uses ultraviolet (UV) radiation to cure in seconds instead of 24 hrs or more and can reduce production cycle times for commercial aircraft manufacturers and subcontractors. The sealant, which uses PERMAPOL® polymer technology, is expected to be commercialized in early 2018.

“I have met with aircraft manufacturers from around the world who said having a rapid-curing, easy-to-use product was an absolute priority,” said Bill Keller, global market segment manager for aerospace sealants. “A UV-cured, sprayable secondary fuel vapor barrier sealant based on Permapol technology by PPG will be a perfect fit for these customers.”

