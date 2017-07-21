AkzoNobel Expands Distribution to Canada

AkzoNobel recently extended its distribution agreement for Polibrid® coatings to include Canada. The agreement intends to enable access to the products throughout North America.

“We are delighted about the inclusion of Canada in our North American distribution, where Polibrid’s brand strength among the water and wastewater industry is already well established,” said Steve Feldman, protective coatings business director, North America. “We will continue to support existing customers and grow our market share through technology advances and technical expertise that meets the complex requirements of this important market segment.”

For more information, visit www.international-pc.com.