W.R. MEADOWS: Waterproofing Membrane

Clay-tite bentonite waterproofing membrane is a dual layer waterproofing membrane consisting of virgin HDPE, sodium bentonite, and a protective layer of a non-woven polypropylene. The HDPE reportedly provides the first layer of waterproofing, while the bentonite’s self-sealing capabilities can ensure puncture protection under hydrostatic conditions. The additional of polypropylene fabric reportedly protects the bentonite on the job site and from direct shotcrete installation.

“The addition of Clay-tite to our waterproofing line offers our customers a waterproofing option that is based on bentonite clay,” says Glenn Tench, director of marketing . “This is a first of its kind from W.R. Meadows.”

For more information, visit www.wrmeadows.com.