LLT Labels Marks 20th Anniversary

LLT Labels recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of operations in June.

“Our team of experts has helped businesses nationwide find a solution that works for them regardless of industry or application, from stock shipping labels to custom-made labels,” said Sara Whited, supervisor. “Customer satisfaction has been our top priority from day one, and we are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by providing them with a complete line of top-quality products and world-class service.”

In 1997, Laser Label Technologies opened its doors in Stow, Ohio, with a focus on laser labels for high-speed and ink-jet printers. After six years, the company rebranded to LLT Bar Code & Label in 2003, representing a shift in focus to bar coding and labeling solutions.

For more information, visit www.lltproducts.com.