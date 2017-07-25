Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsConverting/PackagingFinished Adhesives and Sealants

Munich Adhesives and Finishing Symposium Program Announced

The program will include developments and trends in raw materials, applications, adhesives, and converting, as well as related technical equipment and market developments.

July 25, 2017
The program for the Munich Adhesives and Finishing Symposium, which takes place October 23-25 in Munich, is now available.  The symposium focuses its 42nd edition on gluing, converting and printing, covering the whole span from solvent-based, hot-melt, waterborne, and reactive systems.  The program intends to include developments and trends in raw materials, applications, adhesives, and converting, as well as related technical equipment and market developments.

For more information, visit www.mkvs.de/en.

