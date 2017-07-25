Munich Adhesives and Finishing Symposium Program Announced

The program for the Munich Adhesives and Finishing Symposium, which takes place October 23-25 in Munich, is now available. The symposium focuses its 42nd edition on gluing, converting and printing, covering the whole span from solvent-based, hot-melt, waterborne, and reactive systems. The program intends to include developments and trends in raw materials, applications, adhesives, and converting, as well as related technical equipment and market developments.

For more information, visit www.mkvs.de/en.