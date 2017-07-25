Lagacy Appointed to RPM Board; Thornton Retires

RPM International Inc. recently announced that it has appointed Julie A. Lagacy to its board of directors, and has nominated Robert A. Livingston as a director candidate for election to the board. Lagacy is vice president of global information services and chief information officer at Caterpillar Inc., and Livingston is president and CEO of Dover Corp.

“Julie and Bob have extensive experience in management, finance, strategy, technology, acquisitions and capital allocation. I welcome the innovative ideas and perspectives that they will bring to drive RPM’s growth and value for our stockholders,” said Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO.

Lagacy replaces Jerry Sue Thornton, PhD., who recently retired from the RPM board after nearly 18 years of service. “Jerry Sue brought tremendous perspectives on leadership, management and community engagement to RPM, and I am grateful for her thoughtful guidance,” Sullivan said. “During her tenure with RPM, sales grew from $1.7 billion in 1999 to approximately $5 billion today. Our shareholders were rewarded with an annual dividend that increased from $0.465 per share to $1.20 per share during that timeframe.”

