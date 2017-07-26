RPM Fourth Quarter Sales Grow 4%

RPM International Inc. recently reported record sales for its fiscal fourth quarter and year, which ended May 31. Fourth-quarter net sales increased 4.6% to $1.49 billion from $1.43 billion a year ago. Net income for the fourth-quarter was down 16.2% to $128.1 million from $152.9 million reported in the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2016.

“We took additional cost reduction measures in the fourth quarter to position RPM to a return to double-digit earnings growth in fiscal 2018. We were pleased with solid organic growth in both our industrial and specialty segments during the fourth quarter, which we expect to continue as we enter into fiscal 2018.

