LORD Announces Regional Leadership Appointments

LORD Corp. recently announced that Charmaine Riggins has been named president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region, and Gareth McAllister has been named president Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region.

Since joining LORD in 1995 as senior engineer for the company’s structural adhesives and coatings division, Riggins has served in positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of technology, marketing, finance, sales, operations, and a previous international assignment in Europe. Riggins succeeds Joel Rood, who will continue his career at LORD as president, oil and gas and industrial equipment.

"Charmaine brings a wealth of experience and company knowledge to our EMEA region," said Ed Auslander, president and CEO. "Her strong technical background, business development skills and operations acumen made her the perfect fit to lead our growing EMEA region. We are confident in her ability to drive innovation and growth in this important region."

McAllister joined the company in 2007 and has worked in a number of regional and global roles of increasing responsibility, including business management, operations, strategic alliances, and product management. Prior to joining LORD, McAllister served in management positions with Arch Chemicals, Henkel KGaA, and Dow Chemical. McAllister previously served as the regional director of China where he focused on commercial excellence and technical support through driving the culture to achieve greater customer engagement. McAllister succeeds Becky Williams, who will continue her career at the company as president of the company’s aerospace and defense business.

“Gareth’s experience, accomplishments and business acumen make him the best choice to lead our APAC region,” said Auslander. “Our presence in the APAC region has grown steadily over the past five years with additions of technical, production, and commercial staff. Gareth is well poised to lead this region and drive additional innovation and growth.”

