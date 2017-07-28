Finished Adhesives and SealantsNew Products

HENKEL: Structural Adhesives

July 28, 2017
KEYWORDS bonding / epoxies / structural adhesives
Loctite® universal structural bonders are adhesives powered by a patented hybrid technology that combines attributes of structural, instant and epoxy adhesives,bond strength, speed and durability. This combination can provide improved performance on a variety of substrates, and the versatility to solve a range of maintenance repair challenges.  Offering performance and versatility, the structural bonders can expand the capabilities of traditional adhesives.

For more information, visit www.limitless-bonding.com.

