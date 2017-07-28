Millikin Appointed PPG Aerospace Business Director

PPG recently announced that it has named Sam Millikin global platform business director for aerospace sealants and packaging and a member of PPG’s aerospace business leadership team. Millikin succeeds John Sands, who retired after a 32-year career.

Millikin began his PPG career in 1989 at the former La Porte, Texas, chemicals plant. Next, he moved to the company’s specialty coatings and materials business, holding assignments in optical products and silica products before becoming global sales and marketing development director for TESLIN® substrate. Since joining PPG’s aerospace business in 2013, he was global business manager for packaging.

