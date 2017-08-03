Perfecting Dosage in Medical Applications

In the medical sector, more and more equipment and casings are glued together, rather than screwed or plugged. At BBraun, a leading manufacturer of medical technology and pharmaceutical products, a production step was recently examined by Supratec Syneo, a sales partner of the ViscoTec brand preeflow in France.

The production step in question involved applying an adhesive comprising cyanoacrylate and primer, which would combine to resemble conventional superglue. However, after every production stoppage on the production line, the operator of the plant had to intervene to replace the clogged dosing needle. A tremendous amount of time and material was required for this step. In addition, the bonding station was relatively difficult to clean.