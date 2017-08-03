Sustainable Safety

When most people think about sustainability in manufacturing, they think “green”—as in using less energy per unit of output, using materials that are more environmentally friendly, generating less waste, etc. These are all worthy components of sustainable manufacturing, aimed at reducing the consumption of limited resources so that our businesses can continue to grow today and prosper tomorrow.

Another limited resource is less top-of-mind but just as important: skilled workers who are ready, willing and able to move your business forward on a daily basis. Are you guarding their workplace safety with the same level of effort, attention to detail, and long-term investment that you dedicate, for example, to capital equipment budgeting?