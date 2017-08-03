Understanding the Value of Your Business

If you own a company that participates in the global adhesives and sealants industry, you’ve likely enjoyed several years of sustained growth bolstered by the performance of major end use sectors such as packaging, construction, and automotive. Driven by strong infrastructure development indicators and continued focus on vehicle weight reduction for better fuel performance, market demand is set to exceed $50 billion by 2023.1

Amid recent and continued market optimism, you’ve likely wondered how much your business is worth. Attempting to answer this question through your own research, you’ll quickly realize that there are a range of potential valuation methods; these can seem overwhelming and very often lead to more questions.