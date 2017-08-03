I’m excited to announce the ASI Top 25 in this issue! Our annual ranking article details the leading worldwide manufacturers of adhesives and sealants to provide readers with an overview of the top players in the industry. Each company listing includes annual revenue for 2016 (if publishable) and contact information, as well as noteworthy news items from the last year and any additional information provided by company sources.

To compile the ASI Top 25, we scoured the annual reports of adhesives and sealants manufacturers, as well as companies listed in last year’s report. These results were combined with additional information from company websites, press releases and company contacts to finalize the rankings. A special thank you goes to all the companies that provided information or responded to my (sometimes repeated!) requests for information!

Our staff made every effort to include the industry’s top companies in the ranking. If you believe your company should be included, please contact me at (248) 786-1703 or mcphersont@bnpmedia.com with any questions.

To dovetail this feature is an article discussing adhesives consumption and production. “U.S. adhesives consumption continued to grow in 2015, a positive trend that began after the culmination of the global recession seven years ago,” the author writes. “Compared to 2014, the market has increased by 3% in value terms to $11.3 billion, and by 18% when compared with 2008.” For more, turn to “Adhesives Consumption Growing Despite Environmental Restrictions” on p. 24.

Placing a dollar value on your business can be a daunting task. Michael Beauregard, senior partner with Huron Capital Partners, explains two valuation methods: market capitalization (i.e., the total value of the issued shares of a publicly traded company) and asset valuation (the valuation of a company’s tangible assets on an orderly liquidation, “in-use,” or other basis). See p. 26 for more.