ROBNOR RESINLAB: Resins

This company has announced the launch of two safety-focused resins. New for 2017, GR100 and GR200 are reportedly both non-hazardous and have hazard-free labeling, making them the safest resins ever manufactured by the formulator.

“In recent years, we’ve noted an increasing reticence toward hazardous chemicals, and it was important for us to respond to this change,” said Michael Buy, technical manager. “Our customers are seeking safer, more environmental solutions, and with our new resins, GR100 and GR200, we can provide exactly that.”

Free from isocyanate or plasticizer, the products were reportedly designed as an alternative option to polyurethanes for applications such as potting, encapsulation and cable jointing.

