Dow Corning Receives Boeing Supplier Award

Dow Corning, a subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Co., recently announced that it received the Global Supplier Award from The Bosch Group. Issued every two years, the awards reportedly recognize companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products or services to Bosch.

“We are delighted and very proud that Bosch has recognized Dow Corning’s commitment to its success with this prestigious award,” said Jörg Kersten, Dow Corning’s global key customer manager for The Bosch Group. “Like Bosch, we believe that long-term partnerships and close collaboration are the key to mutual success. It continues to be our privilege to work alongside their industry-leading team of innovators, and support their mission to be a top global engineer of automotive and electronic components.”



