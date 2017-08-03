Ning Joins Nordson Fluid Coatings Systems

Tyrone Ning (Ning Tie) has joined Nordson Corp. as an application expert for fluid coating systems.

Working in coordination with the company’s slot die sales team, Tie will support customers of die systems and related equipment such as die positioners.

“Ning Tie will play an important role in Nordson’s expansion of its fluid coating business in the Asian market,” said John Zhang, application manager. “We expect this growth to occur as more and more web converters discover the precision and other advantages of slot dies over conventional fluid coating systems.”

Tie comes to Nordson from 3M China, where he was senior mechanical specialist. He has 11 years of industry experience relevant to his new role at Nordson.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.