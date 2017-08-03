Reif Appointed RPM Industrial Segment President

RPM International Inc. recently announced that David P. Reif III, formerly group president of the performance coatings group, has been appointed president, industrial segment. In this role, Reif will provide strategic direction to RPM’s industrial segment businesses. He will report to Ronald A. Rice, president and chief operating officer.



Related to this appointment, RPM announced that Mark A. Greaves was promoted to president of The Euclid Group. In this capacity, Greaves leads a group of specialty construction chemical businesses. Additionally, RPM announced the promotion of David C. Dennsteadt to group president of the performance coatings group.

For more information, visit www.rpminc.com.