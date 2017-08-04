Floor Adhesive Market to Grow 5%

The floor adhesive market is projected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2017 to $11.01 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022, according to the report "Floor Adhesive Market by Type (epoxy, urethane, acrylic, and vinyl), Application (tile and stone, carpet, wood, and laminate), Technology (water-based, solvent-based and hot-melt based), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022," published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the floor adhesive market is reportedly driven by the increasing demand for these adhesives from the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These floorings are widely used in the healthcare, food, and automotive, among other industries.

For more information, visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.