TECHSIL: Momentive RTV Products

August 4, 2017
Techsil recently announced that five of Momentive’s one-part RTV silicone adhesive sealants have achieved Airbus Industrial Qualification for use in aircraft assembly, maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

The adhesive sealants are reportedly versatile, tough, durable and resilient. They offer low temperature flexibility, self-adhesion properties, high temperature performance and good electrical insulation properties, as well as weatherability, ozone and chemical resistance, allowing their use in a variety of applications including bonding, sealing, gasketing, potting and encapsulation in aerospace, electronics, and electrical applications.

For more information, visit www.techsil.co.uk.

