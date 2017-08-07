Ferro Acquires Dip-Tech

Ferro Corp. recently announced it has acquired Dip-Tech, a provider of digital ceramic in-glass printing solutions, based in Kfar Saba, Israel.



“The addition of Dip-Tech to Ferro expands our offering to the fast-growing digital glass printing segment,” said Dieter Binder, vice president of Ferro’s performance colors and glass business, and vice president, Europe. “Together, we look forward to actively shaping change in the glass industry. Combining the strengths of Ferro and Dip-Tech will enable us to better serve customers by providing them with a complete, optimized solution of printers, software, inks, and service. With Ferro’s extensive colors, ink development, production, and logistics capabilities, and with Dip-Tech’s technology and know-how, we are equipped to further enhance customers’ productivity, efficiency and business opportunities.”



“We are excited to join forces with Ferro to develop and provide advanced products and solutions to the worldwide glass market,” said Alon Lumbroso, chief executive of Dip-Tech. “As we unite our teams and our common cultures of innovation that drives customer success, we look forward to presenting glass markets with a wider range of leading-edge products and capabilities.”



