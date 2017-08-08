WILDEN: E-commerce Store

Wilden has launched a new e-commerce store. Found at wildenstore.psgdover.com, the store is reportedly the first self-directed platform of its kind for any pump brand in the industry.

The new e-commerce platform integrates a localized distributor network that can reportedly provide product, service and technical support once a customer purchases a Wilden product online. Visitors can find spare parts and accessories for their pumps by using the new e-commerce store. Page visitors can also find comparable Wilden pumps based on competitor part numbers.

For more information, visit www.wildenpump.com.