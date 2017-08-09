AJ Adhesives Acquires Adhesives Plus
Each company will reportedly continue to operate as it currently does, experiencing only minor changes to transition to a single operating platform.
AJ Adhesives and Mid America Packaging recently announced the acquisition of Adhesives Plus in Plano, Texas. Each company will reportedly continue to operate as it currently does, experiencing only minor changes to transition to one operating platform, and Adhesives Plus personnel will join the AJ Adhesives and Mid America Packaging team.
For more information, visit www.ajadhesives.com or https://www.map-pack.com.
