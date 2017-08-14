GreenMantra Receives $2.2 Million for Polymer Development

GreenMantra Technologies recently announced it will receive $2.2 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to be used toward construction of a demonstration plant that will convert waste polystyrene into modified styrenic polymers for use in inks, foam insulation, and other applications.

"We are thrilled that SDTC will provide a portion of the capital necessary for this important project," said Kousay Said, GreenMantra president and CEO. "This pilot plant will enable us to scale up our patent-pending process for sustainably reusing of one of the world's least recycled plastics."

The demonstration plant, to be constructed at GreenMantra's existing manufacturing complex in Brantford, Ontario, will have an anticipated initial annual capacity of 1,000 mt per year. This could provide an ample supply of converted modified styrenic polymers for trialing in end-use applications and potential initial commercial sales. The design and engineering of the new facility is scheduled to begin this year, with construction starting in 2018.

For more information, visit www.greenmantra.ca.