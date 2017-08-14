SASCO Chemical Acquires Michelman Wood Release Products

SASCO Chemical recently announced that it has acquired the wood release agent product line of Michelman Inc. Michelman will reportedly continue to manufacture the acquired products for PSG while the production capacity is ramped up at PSG production facilities.

Over the next few months, SASCO’s legacy engineered wood products and the acquired products from Michelman will be integrated into PSG’s Functional Materials business segment. Products will be sold under PSG’s existing brand name, TechKote™.

“The acquisition of Michelman’s Michem® wood release agents will advance PSG’s strategic goal of growing its product portfolio of functional materials for the construction industry,” said Mike Ivany, president and CEO of PSG,. “Specifically, this solidifies PSG and SASCO as a dedicated supplier to the engineered wood market and provides a platform to expand PSG’s presence into other technical and geographical areas.”

“We are extremely proud of the development of our engineered wood release business over recent years,” said Steven Shifman, Michelman’s president and CEO. “Michelman’s technical and business development associates identified a changing commercial environment and acted to fulfill the needs of our customers. This segment continues to develop and we are pleased that these customers will now be served by SASCO.”

