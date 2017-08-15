Bausch, Blinn Appointed to Kraton Board of Directors

Kraton Corp. recently announced the appointment of Shelley Bausch and Mark Blinn to the company's board of directors.

Bausch is the global vice president, global industrial coatings at PPG Industries Inc., where she has held the role since 2014. Bausch began her career at Dow Corning Corp. in 1988, and most recently served as its business vice president, finished products.

Blinn served in various positions at Flowserve Corp., including most recently as CEO and president from October 2009 until March 2017, and chief financial officer from October 2004 to October 2009.

"We are delighted to welcome Shelley Bausch and Mark Blinn to the company's board of directors," said Dan F. Smith, chairman of the board. "Shelley and Mark will broaden the expertise and perspectives of the company's board, ensuring well-rounded and effective oversight. These additions to our board are reflective of our focus on strategically refreshing our board talent and on increasing our board's diversity."

