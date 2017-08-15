Simpson Joins Union Tool

The Union Tool Corp. recently welcomed another member of the fourth generation to its family-owned business, started by Karl J. Heinzelman in 1944. Nick Simpson has joined the company after working several years in hospitality sales in Bloomington, Ind., for a leading hospitality company. During that time, Simpson was promoted to several roles, including sales manager, senior sales manager, and director of sales.

He graduated from Ball State University in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree with a focus on professional selling. Simpson joins his brother, Chas Simpson, as a member of the fourth generation to be working at Union Tool.

For more information, visit www.uniontoolcorp.com.