ROSS SYSCON: Wireless Control System

Ross SysCon control panels are now offered with wireless connectivity, allowing users to access the PLC system using tablets, laptops and smartphones via Ethernet, WLAN, or Bluetooth. As part of the controls package, Ross can reportedly supply an intrinsically safe tablet that enables end users to control the panel from non-hazardous and hazardous locations, including Class 1 Division 1. According to Ross, the tablets’ 12-hr battery life provides operators with ample time to complete necessary tasks. Additional tablets can be provided for multiple shift applications, and the 100-m range of the wireless connection allows users to move freely on the job site.

Additional available control panel features a include fan and ventilation kit, a light tree with audible alarm functions, a color touchscreen HMI and USB ports for data acquisition in a CSV format.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.