Sadara Announces Commissioning of Final Plant in Phase

Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and The Dow Chemical Co., recently celebrated the commissioning of the last of its 26 plants, an isocyanates section currently producing crude quantities of toluene di isocyanate (TDI) and other specialty chemicals. The TDI section consists of three integrated units producing di nitro toluene (DNT), toluene diamine (TDA), and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). The DNT and TDA units started operations in April, and the TDI unit began crude production prior.

The isocyanates envelope also reportedly includes an unprecedented integrated facility producing PMDI or polymeric methylene di phenyl diisocyanate. The PMDI Plant began producing commercial quantities in early June. In addition, Sadara is reportedly producing polyether polyols. The company’s polyols plant came on-stream in late July.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for this game-changing joint venture―for Dow, our partners at Saudi Aramco and for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia―delivering market-driven solutions that have never before been manufactured in the Kingdom and supporting the diversification of its economy in line with Vision 2030,” said Andrew Liveris, Dow chairman and CEO. “Dow has been a strategic partner in Saudi Arabia for more than four decades and is the kingdom’s largest foreign investor. Commissioning of Sadara’s final plant marks a pivotal moment in the history of this landmark public and private partnership that advances Dow’s growth strategy and will help transform the kingdom’s rich resources into solutions for the world through a thriving manufacturing sector.”



For more information, visit www.dow.com or www.saudiaramco.com.