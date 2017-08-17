Dow Automotive Receives Honda Supplier Award

Dow Automotive Systems recently received top supplier recognition from Honda R&D Americas Inc. and Honda Brazil. In North America, it received an Excellence in Innovation award for OEM suppliers. BETAMATE™ structural adhesives and BETAFOAM™ polyurethane foams reportedly helped Honda deliver the new 2018 Odyssey with improved cabin quietness and structural rigidity, as well as reduced vehicle weight.

“We are very pleased to be able to help customers like Honda offer customers an outstanding driving experience,” said Gary Hayes, Honda account manager. “This innovation is a great demonstration of the innovation that can be delivered when working collaboratively with our customers.”

Dow Automotive was reportedly also recognized in Brazil as the best supplier in the quality and delivery category, benefitting from a complete team effort throughout the organization.

For more information, visit www.dowautomotive.com.