ELLSWORTH ADHESIVES EUROPE: Dow Corning Adhesive

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe recently announced the addition of the new Dow Corning EA-5151 adhesive to its product portfolio. This ‘Quick in Connect’ (QiC) adhesive has been formulated to accelerate electronic assembly and increase production throughput.

Available as a one-part silicone formulation, the adhesive is applied as a warmed liquid with a plunger-equipped gun or a robotic dispenser. It reportedly cools to a solid viscoelastic material, ensuring primerless adhesion to a range of metals and plastics, including substrates that can be difficult to adhere to.



A neutral cure RTV adhesive, EA-5151 has reportedly been aligned with transportation electronics market trends to offer a key solution to support vehicle efficiency improvement with overall increased safety and enhanced comfort. This adhesive has been designed for use in automotive electronics and industrial environments on energy control units, sensors, displays including entertainment, navigation and communications, battery packs, and other components requiring attachment, gasketing, lid seal, connector sealing, or adhesion.

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk.