INDURON PROTECTIVE COATINGS: Urethane Coating

This company recently announced the launch of its newest product, Indurethane Monarch HS. This extremely high-gloss urethane technology reportedly combines durability and color retention. It is formulated to help increase productivity with easy-to-apply applications and fast dry speed.

“Induron is excited to provide clients a premium industrial urethane that will outshine the rest and continue performing for years,” said Davies Hood, president. “This new addition comes with an array of benefits for our clients, proving that we continue to work hard to serve the industry with the best and most efficient products.”

The product offers a number of features and benefits, including excellent flow and leveling properties. It has a low odor, long pot life and easy application process with a variety of spray equipment.

For more information, visit www.induron.com.