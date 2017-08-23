Covestro-Supports-Solar-Car-Challenge

Covestro recently announced it is supporting students at RWTH Aachen University and Aachen University of Applied Sciences with the development of a solar-powered electric car for what could be the toughest solar car race in the world, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2017, taking place October 8-15 in Australia. The company is supporting the Aachen-based Sonnenwagen team’s project with materials and technical service and as a gold sponsor.



The car has now been manufactured and is being put through its paces before the long journey. This is reportedly an opportunity for the young researchers to present the high-powered car again to classmates and guests from the worlds of science, business and politics. Under the slogan “The Sonnenwagen team has liftoff,” they explained the milestones and also the challenges over the course of the vehicle’s two-year development history.



“Our solar car clearly proves that innovative and sustainable mobility concepts are already possible and feasible now,” said Hendrik Löbberding, chairman of the Sonnenwagen team. “We now hope to achieve an excellent place with our speedster.”



For more information, visit www.covestro.com.