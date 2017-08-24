Evonik Building Copolyesters Plant

Evonik Industries recently announced it is building a new production plant for specialty copolyesters at its Witten site in Germany. As binders for paints, specialty copolyesters are used in coil coatings and, increasingly, in food can coatings. The company is reportedly investing a mid-double-digit million euro sum in the plant, which will have annual production capacity of several thousand metric tons.

The project is reportedly on track to reach mechanical completion by end of November. Following the successful mechanical completion the commissioning phase will be commenced and commercial operation is planned to start in the second quarter of 2018.

