Altstadt Appointed Sea-Land COO

Sea-Land Chemical Co. recently announced the promotion of Jennifer Altstadt to chief operating officer. In her new role, Altstadt will be responsible for overseeing all departments and the daily operations of the company reporting to the president.

Altstadt joined Sea-Land in 2015 as the director of marketing and was promoted in 2016 to senior vice president of operations and strategy. Prior to joining Sea-Land, Altstadt served as the president of Libra Industries and Weatherchem Corp., gaining over 25 years of experience developing profitable and sustainable growth.

“Over the past two years, Jennifer has improved our operations and developed the strategic planning initiatives of the company,” said Joe Clayton, president. “We look forward to Jennifer leading the organization as the next step of our succession plan.”

For more information, visit www.sealandchem.com.