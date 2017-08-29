Polyurethane Innovation Award Winners Announced

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) recently announced BASF, The Chemours Co., and Covestro as the three finalists for the Polyurethane Innovation Award. This award will be presented during the Polyurethanes Technical Conference, which takes place Oct. 2-4 in New Orleans.

The innovations as described by the 2017 finalists are:

BASF’s Irgastab® PUR 70: A novel amine-free, aromatic solvents-free, anti-scorch system for polyol and PUR foams, which can reportedly reduce VOC, s-VOC, and aldehyde emissions in automotive interiors;

Chemours’ Opteon™ 1100: A hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agent that can address critical PU industry needs including formulation stability and flexibility with existing components, excellent materials compatibility, exceptional long-term insulation performance, and a sustainable solution to meet changing regulatory requirements for low-GWP products; and

Covestro’s PUReWall™: A new, highly structural spray polyurethane foam (SPF) formulation that can allow for residential wall panel production, using polyisocyanurate (polyiso) rigid foam board and SPF instead of oriented strand board sheathing for structure.

“When we think about the best aspects of the polyurethanes industry, we mean our commitment to developing and advancing technologies that enhance the quality of life” said Lee Salamone, CPI senior director. “And the Polyurethane Innovation Award aims to honor companies in that pursuit. CPI congratulates BASF, Chemours and Covestro on their innovations, and we look forward to their presentations during the Polyurethanes Technical Conference’s opening session.”

