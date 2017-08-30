Nordson Sealant Equipment Relocates

Nordson Corp. recently announced the relocation of its Nordson Sealant Equipment business from Plymouth, Mich., to a larger, state-of-the-art facility in Wixom, Mich. The relocation reportedly highlights a significant investment the company is making in manufacturing operations and capabilities. It also reportedly moves Nordson Sealant Equipment physically closer to its customers, suppliers and automation integrators.

In addition to being more centrally located within Detroit’s automotive corridor, the building has been renovated to meet the company’s needs, with investment in new manufacturing technology to support new work flows. The Wixom facility also adds an additional 30,000 sq-ft of manufacturing and office space, as well as completely new customer demonstration, testing and conference areas.

“The new facility is designed around our customers and partners, with lab facilities and workstations that feature all new amenities and technology integration,” said Tim Aigner, national sales manager. “This will enhance our ability to work collaboratively with our customers and push our innovative ideas to market even faster.”

“The building also features considerable space for growth and expansion, with open floor plans in both the manufacturing and office areas that support a lean work flow and an enjoyable environment for our employees. I am looking forward to welcoming customers to our new facility, an investment that reflects our previous growth and matches our ambitious plans for the future,” said Justin Hall, business unit director.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com/nse.